Bharat Bandh over SC/ST Act: BJP worker Raja Chauhan booked for firing during protest

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Raja Chauhan for firing shots allegedly on Dalits during the protest against the 'dilution' of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Raja Chauhan, was booked under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC. He is currently at large.

In a video that has went viral, Chauhan was allegedly captured in camera for firing at the people during the protest here.

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh due to violent protests during the Bharat bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has reached seven after one more person succumbed to its injuries.

On Monday, Former BSP leader, Yogesh Verma, from Meerut's Hastinapur was detained by UP Police as the "prime conspirator" in the violence.

Sub Inspector Mahendra Chaudhary who was injured in the Bharat Bandh protests on Monday succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to 12 people.

Curfew was imposed in at least three towns in Madhya Pradesh, including Morena, Bhind and Gwalior.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day