Bharat Bandh: Osmania University Exams scheduled for today postponed

Hyderabad, Dec 08: Osmania University has postponed all exams scheduled for today. The decision has been taken in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers protesting against the Farm Bill.

All exams scheduled for December 8 2020 under the Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. The exams scheduled from December 9 2020 will be held as per schedule, the University said.

The farmers have found support from transport unions and the joint forum of trade unions like the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Opposition parties like the Congress, NCP, SP, INLD and the Left parties have also come out in support of the stir.

After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.