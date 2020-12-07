Bharat Bandh on 8th December 2020: What is open, What is closed

Farmers call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8; 5th round of talks to be held today

New Delhi, Dec 07: Farmers' leaders have said that they will carry on with the 'Bharat Bandh' on 8 December to mount pressure on the Central Government against the new agri laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for 11 days against the new farm laws.

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with the farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

As the logjam continued, the Centre has called another meeting on December 9.

Who are participating

Congress

The Congress expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "I would also like to announce that the Congress party extends its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8."

In a statement, Congress general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said the party stands in solidarity with the farmers in their committed and uncompromising historic struggle against these "anti-people legislations, despite brutal state atrocities and harsh weather conditions".

"With regard to the ''Bharat Bandh'' on December 8, all PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committees) have been asked to extend their support to the bandh, related activities and demonstrations in their respective states and UTs (union territories)," Venugopal said.

DMK

The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu on Sunday extended support to the December 8 ''Bharat bandh'' called for by farmers agitating against the Centre''s farm laws, saying their demand for the repealing of the three legislations was "totally justified."

The M K Stalin-led grouping appealed to farmers'' unions, traders'' bodies, government employees'' associations, labour unions and others in the state to extend "grand support" to the bandh and make it a success on Tuesday.

Kamal Haasan's MNM

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also extended support to the bandh, with the party founder urging the Centre to heed to farmers'' demands.

Shiv Sena

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Sunday extended its support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi''s borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre''s new agri-marketing laws.

"Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray is against the Central laws which are anti-farmer and anti-labour. We support the Bharat bandh," Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai told PTI on Sunday night.

NCP

NCP joined other opposition parties in extending support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' called on December 8 by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi''s borders for 11 days demanding repeal of the Centre''s new agri-marketing laws.

Maharashtra NCP unit president Jayant Patil said in a statement that the party workers will join the Tuesday shutdown in protest against passing of the agri laws by Parliament without holding discussions.

"The ongoing talks between farmers and the Centre have failed due to which farmers'' organisations have given a call for a Bharat bandh on December 8. The Maharashtra NCP will support the bandh," Patil stated.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers'' protests.

AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will join the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers on December 8.

AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

TMC

The ruling TMC in West Bengal had on Saturday extended "moral support" to the December 8 nationwide strike and said it would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay had said his party, during its protest programmes in Bengal, would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws and that the new bills be sent to the standing committee or select committee of Parliament after due deliberations with all stakeholders.

The Left parties -- Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc -- had made the announcement in a joint statement.

TRS, RJD

The Trinamool Congress, RJD and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of ten central trade unions, had on Saturday backed the countrywide strike.

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the party rank and file would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it was a success, according to an official statement.

Rao justified the support, stating that the farmers are legally agitating against the farm bills enacted in September and recalled his party''s opposition to the legislation in Parliament.

Trade and Banking unions

A joint platform of ten central trade unions has also offered support to the farmers' 'Bharat Bandh call.

The joint forum is of ten central trade unions -- Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

What may be affected

Bank services: Bank services are likely to be affected on Tuesday, December 8. A number of bank unions have offered their support to the farmers. In a statement, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said that the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

Officer unions All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) have requested the government to initiate meaningful dialogue to resolve the impasse by referring the bills to a select committee by a special Presidential Order.

Milk, vegetable supply: Farmer leaders have said that milk and vegetable supply will be affected on December 8. So, people should buy the essentials a day before.

Transportation: Commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions have decided to join ''Bharat Bandh'' on December 8 called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws.

However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to demand raised by the farmers.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8.

Emergency: Emergency and ambulance, hospital services will not be affected.

with PTI inputs