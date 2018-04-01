Bharat bandh on April 2: Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain shut

Punjab Government has announced that educational institutions will remain closed on Monday in view of a countrywide strike against the Supreme Court's order diluting the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"All educational institutions to remain closed and mobile Internet services to be suspended in the state tomorrow in the wake of bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the amendment under the SC/ST Act," a circular said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secy Karan A Singh wrote to Secr Dept of Defence, GoI stating 'Army in Punjab to remain ready for any eventuality as state govt may need their assistance in maintaining law & order' during bandh.

Dalit organisations have called for a countrywide bandh on Monday to protest the court's March 20 verdict that protects public servants from arbitrary arrests under the Act.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the community and other people of the state to keep restraint and maintain law and order.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the Punjab government was seized with the situation arising out of the dilution of the Act. He said that the protest should be done in a peaceful manner and nothing should be done to endanger the peace and communal harmony in the state.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against government servants and held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

Before arresting a public servant under the Act, a preliminary probe by an officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent is a must, the court said.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Court while hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra government.

