Bharat Bandh on April 10: Centre issues advisory, asks states to beef up security

Days after the April 2 Bharat Bandh, calls for yet another nationwide strike has been made on many social media by some groups against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. The Central government has issued an advisory to all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh. They have also advised to take necessary precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents on April 10.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction.

While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, tomorrows protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

he Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2 to protest the Supreme Court verdict on SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, claimed nine lives. Maximum violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Tomorrow's Bharat Bandh call has allegedly been given ahead of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.

