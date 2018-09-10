New Delhi, Sep 10: The proposed 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday is likely to cripple life across the country. A nationwide shutdown against rising fuel price and issues that affects 'common man' will be observed across the country today between 9 am and 3 pm.

Twenty-one opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, the Left front (CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, SUCI and Forward block), Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have responded positively to the Congress's call, besides several chambers of commerce and traders' associations.

Also Read Bharat Bandh: Bengaluru to be worst hit, what will be open and closed

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena have chosen to stay away from the stir.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel continued their upward march on Sunday as well. The increase pushed the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 80.50 per litre. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.61 a litre.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates here

Exams scheduled for September 10 have also been postponed. Many schools have, instead, announced working on Saturday, September 15 to conpensate for the holidate due to Bharat Bandh on Monday. Government of Karnataka has officially announced holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru. Parties like the RJD, JD(S), JVM and JMM have also lent their support to the call for bandh. Trinamool Congress will organise street protests but would not enforce a shutdown in West Bengal. The Bharat Bandh will be observed in several states like Maharashtra, Bihar Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, where regional opposition parties have come in support of the bandh call. Opposition parties have called for a Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and issues that affects common man.