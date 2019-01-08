Bharat Bandh LIVE: Trade unions go on strike, schools, colleges shut

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 8: Normal life is likely to be crippled on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the Bharat bandh called by central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government. Ten trade unions who have jointly called for the nationwide strike are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges across Bengaluru were remain shut on Tuesday in view of the Bharat bandh called by central trade unions against the alleged 'repressive' policies for workers by the Narendra Modi government. However, app based cabs, metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, were functioning as usual.

Hotels, malls and film theaters are also likely to function as usual, with their unions extending "moral" support to the strike. Bank services are likely to be disrupted.

The trade unions have decided to hold a protest march from the Town Hall in the city to Freedom Park on Tuesday, and on Wednesday from the Town Hall to Raj Bhavan.

Here are the LIVE updates:

In Odisha, Members of Central Trade Unions hold protests and block commuters in Bhubaneswar demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) have begun an indefinite strike over the demands of implementation of the merger of the BEST budget with principal budget of the BMC, employee service residences and recruitment among others. Police in Kolkata detain CPM workers protesting in support of 48-hour nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions. Their demands include minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Assam: Central Trade Unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others; Visuals from Guwahati pic.twitter.com/vbcQfCKk9m — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019 In Assam, Central Trade Unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others While Kerala would also see bandh on the day, called by the Joint Trade Union Council, a platform of various trade unions, there is no information yet on whether educational institutions would be closed for the day. In Odisha, all educational institutions would be closed in the wake of the bandh call. A statement issued by the state’s Higher Education Department confirmed the same. The decision was taken keeping in view the safety of students. Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended its support to the proposed strike. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said that the strike is being conducted to protest against the alleged anti-workers policies of Narendra Modi-led Centre. Banking services across the country are also likely to be affected on January 8-9.