Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Peaceful protest from 11 AM-3 PM tomorrow

Bharat Bandh on 8th December 2020: What is open, What is closed

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: Farmers have called for a ''Bharat Bandh'' on Tuesday, warning that they will intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi if the government does not scrap the three laws.

Newest First Oldest First Kerala Government has decided to move to Supreme Court against the Centre's Farm Laws Gujarat is not supporting Bharat Bandh call made by farmers. If anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani For those holding protest without permission, law will take its own course: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Bharat Bandh tomorrow Opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, it's condemnable. Public & farmers should understand that there is no harm in implementing the laws that have been enacted for the progress of farmers. PM has assured that MSP will continue: Haryana CM ML Khattar The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage: Farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar announced on Monday that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre''s farm laws. A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its moral support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' call by farmer organisations on Tuesday.The unions would not go on strike or abstain from work but support the farmers'' agitation. "It is an example of their double character and how they are firing from the shoulder of innocent farmers to create anarchy and disorder," he said, adding that opposition parties are betraying spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills. "During the Congress-led UPA government, the then agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had sent a letter to different states that APMC needs amendment and GoI is preparing a model act for the purpose," Adityanath said expressing surprise how the Congress, NCP and the parties which had supported them then have now gone back on it. Alleging that the political parties, which have decided to back the ''Bharat bandh'' call of farmers on Tuesday on the issue of three farm bills, had backed them during the UPA government in 2010-2011, the chief minister referred to a letter written by the then agriculture minister Sharan Pawar to the chief ministers of different states on the issue. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills, alleging that they were using the innocent farmers to serve their petty political interests. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the growing list of celebrities from from Bollywood who have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws. Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capital''s borders. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesday''s ''Bharat Bandh'' called by peasants'' bodies which have been opposing the Centre''s farm laws. The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. 