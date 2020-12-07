Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Peaceful protest from 11 AM-3 PM tomorrow

Bharat Bandh on 8th December 2020: What is open, What is closed

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: Farmers have called for a ''Bharat Bandh'' on Tuesday, warning that they will intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi if the government does not scrap the three laws.

Newest First Oldest First Farmers who are protesting are misguided. PM has assured that MSP and mandi system will remain: Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers demanding the repeal of three farms laws received a shot in the arm on Monday with two of the biggest unions of the national transporter-- The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) – extending their support for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian Airport: Air India statement The RSS-backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday said it won''t support Tuesday''s ''Bharat Bandh'' against the Centre''s new farm laws, but would like the legislations to go through some "improvements". The Gurudwaras from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai along with the transport associations will hold a peaceful car rally from Panvel to Marine Drive at 10 am and later, citizens will form a human chain at Marine Drive to show solidarity to the nationwide protest on Tuesday. Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad Today I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad Kerala Government has decided to move to Supreme Court against the Centre's Farm Laws Gujarat is not supporting Bharat Bandh call made by farmers. If anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani For those holding protest without permission, law will take its own course: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Bharat Bandh tomorrow Opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, it's condemnable. Public & farmers should understand that there is no harm in implementing the laws that have been enacted for the progress of farmers. PM has assured that MSP will continue: Haryana CM ML Khattar The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage: Farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar announced on Monday that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre''s farm laws. A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its moral support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' call by farmer organisations on Tuesday.The unions would not go on strike or abstain from work but support the farmers'' agitation. "It is an example of their double character and how they are firing from the shoulder of innocent farmers to create anarchy and disorder," he said, adding that opposition parties are betraying spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills. "During the Congress-led UPA government, the then agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had sent a letter to different states that APMC needs amendment and GoI is preparing a model act for the purpose," Adityanath said expressing surprise how the Congress, NCP and the parties which had supported them then have now gone back on it. Alleging that the political parties, which have decided to back the ''Bharat bandh'' call of farmers on Tuesday on the issue of three farm bills, had backed them during the UPA government in 2010-2011, the chief minister referred to a letter written by the then agriculture minister Sharan Pawar to the chief ministers of different states on the issue. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills, alleging that they were using the innocent farmers to serve their petty political interests. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the growing list of celebrities from from Bollywood who have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws. Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capital''s borders. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesday''s ''Bharat Bandh'' called by peasants'' bodies which have been opposing the Centre''s farm laws. The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are among the key parties from Maharashtra to support Tuesday''s ''Bharat Bandh'' called by peasants'' bodies which have been opposing the Centre''s farm laws. Jovan Preet Singh and Gurinder Jeet each put two pyjamas, a mobile phone charger and a water bottle in their small backpacks before hitting the road to Delhi on their bicycles to join the protesting farmers at the national capital''s borders. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra are among the growing list of celebrities from from Bollywood who have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday came down heavily on opposition parties for "politicising" farm bills, alleging that they were using the innocent farmers to serve their petty political interests. Alleging that the political parties, which have decided to back the ''Bharat bandh'' call of farmers on Tuesday on the issue of three farm bills, had backed them during the UPA government in 2010-2011, the chief minister referred to a letter written by the then agriculture minister Sharan Pawar to the chief ministers of different states on the issue. "During the Congress-led UPA government, the then agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had sent a letter to different states that APMC needs amendment and GoI is preparing a model act for the purpose," Adityanath said expressing surprise how the Congress, NCP and the parties which had supported them then have now gone back on it. "It is an example of their double character and how they are firing from the shoulder of innocent farmers to create anarchy and disorder," he said, adding that opposition parties are betraying spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills. A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its moral support to the ''Bharat Bandh'' call by farmer organisations on Tuesday.The unions would not go on strike or abstain from work but support the farmers'' agitation. Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar announced on Monday that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre''s farm laws. The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage: Farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border Opposition parties are doing petty politics in the name of farmers, it's condemnable. Public & farmers should understand that there is no harm in implementing the laws that have been enacted for the progress of farmers. PM has assured that MSP will continue: Haryana CM ML Khattar For those holding protest without permission, law will take its own course: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Bharat Bandh tomorrow Gujarat is not supporting Bharat Bandh call made by farmers. If anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Kerala Government has decided to move to Supreme Court against the Centre's Farm Laws Today I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Hyderabad The Gurudwaras from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai along with the transport associations will hold a peaceful car rally from Panvel to Marine Drive at 10 am and later, citizens will form a human chain at Marine Drive to show solidarity to the nationwide protest on Tuesday. The RSS-backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday said it won''t support Tuesday''s ''Bharat Bandh'' against the Centre''s new farm laws, but would like the legislations to go through some "improvements". For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian Airport: Air India statement Farmers demanding the repeal of three farms laws received a shot in the arm on Monday with two of the biggest unions of the national transporter-- The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) – extending their support for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today to lend support to the farm laws. Farmers who are protesting are misguided. PM has assured that MSP and mandi system will remain: Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar