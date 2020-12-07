YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Bandh from 11am-3pm, don't want problems for common man: Farmers' union

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday in large numbers. The December 08 Bharat Bandh will take place from 11 am to 3 pm as a a "symbolic protest" to register grieving farmers' opposition about some policies of the central government.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Tomorrow's Bharat Bandh is from 11 am to 3 pm. It is a symbolic protest. We will begin at 11 am so everyone can reach office on time... Services such as ambulance, even weddings, can go on. People can show their card and leave," Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

    Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed.

    The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike.

    Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand.

    Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

    More BHARAT BANDH News

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh

    Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X