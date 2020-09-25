Bharat Bandh: Farmers across nation to agitate today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: Farmer organisations across the nation will take to the streets to protest against the farm bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha recently.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) have come on a common platform and announced a nationwide shutdown on September 25.

Farmers' organisations from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have come in support of the Bandh. The Ola Cab Drivers' Association and lorry drivers' association too have decided to support the farmers and are unlikely to operate on Friday.

National Trades Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh on September 25.

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across Punjab.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways. In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. We are planning to involve local shopkeepers and will come out with a final strategy on September 24, he also said.