Bharat bandh evokes mixed response: Here’s how states reacted to the nationwide protest

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Sep 6: The call for a 'Bharat Bandh' by some upper caste against the Supreme Court judgment on the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act witnessed a mixedresponse on Thursday.

    The protests were largely peaceful in most north Indian states despite some scattered incidents of violence being reported from Bihar and UP.

    Protesters during Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment. PTI photo
    Protesters during Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment. PTI photo

    Shops, schools and other commercial establishments were closed in parts of Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. In Bihar, train services were affected in Rajgir and Patna's Rajendra Nagar terminus when some protestors delayed the movement of trains for about 30 minutes.

    Photo credit: PTI

    Normal life affected in MP

    Normal life affected in MP

    Normal life was partially affected in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as several organistations staged protests as part of a countrywide agitation against the SC/ST Amendment Act.

    Shops and business establishments remained shut in several areas. Vechicular movement was also affected. Petrol pumps were also closed in the state capital and other areas. Security has been beefed up and 35 areas are put on high alert.

    The administration has imposed prohibitive orders under section 144 of Crpc in Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Guna, Gwalior and Katni.

    Bandh paralyses normal life in Bihar

    Bandh paralyses normal life in Bihar

    Normal life was hit in various parts of Bihar Thursday and train services were briefly affected in the state capital and Rajgir town on account of a 'Bharat Bandh' call given by some groups against the recent amendments in the SC/ST Act.

    The bandh supporters, owing allegiance to several nondescript organisations, staged a demonstration in front of the BJP state headquarters at Birchand Patel Marg here raising slogans against the "betrayal by the very party we have been voting for" The gate of the premises remained locked from inside.

    Good response in Rajasthan

    Good response in Rajasthan

    The call for 'Bharat Bandh' given by several groups against the amendments in the SC/ST Act evoked a good response in Rajasthan where many shops and business establishments, schools and other educational institutions remained closed on Thursday. The police said no untoward incident has been reported in the state so far.

    Shops were shut in Jaipur, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Pali, Nagaur and other districts. Schools too remained closed in view of the bandh. Meanwhile, members of Samta Andolan Samiti, an organisation which campaigns for changes in the caste-based reservation system, alleged 'suppressive action' by the state government as the police detained their leaders

    Life normal in UP

    Life normal in UP

    Six policemen were injured in Uttar Pradesh during a 'Bharat Bandh' called by some upper-caste groups, but life remained largely normal across the state.

    Reports from districts across the state said life was by-and-large normal despite the bandh call, officials said here.

    However, a report from Ballia said BJP MLA from Bairia, Surendra Singh, came out openly in support of the bandh.

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh sc st act

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
