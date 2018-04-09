Bharat Bandh: ‘Dalits safest under BJP government', says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said district magistrates and superintendents of police will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive camea week after a similar protest saw massive violencein different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

Police patrolling in Alwar after a call for #BharatBandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ePKlaupY32 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Arrangements in Alwar

An MHA official said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups.

"The MHA has advised states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.

Security tightened in Bhopal after a call for #BharatBandh tomorrow. MHA had issued an advisory that some groups would be protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/EGeyAYK4uM — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Security in Bhopal

The states have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property.

"The advisory stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction," the official said.