Bharat Bandh: Classes called off, section 144 imposed

With certain groups having called for Bharat Bandh tomorrow (April 10), state administrations are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no untoward incidents take place. While section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur and Bhopal, classes for students from standard 1 to standard 9 have been cancelled in Firozabad as a precautionary measure. Heavy police presence and tight security were seen in Bhopal and Alwar. Security has been beefed up in other parts of northern states also.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Jaipur tomorrow. No procession or dharna is allowed. Action will be taken if someone is found to be indulged in the same. Adequate security forces have been deployed," news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Aggarwal, Commissioner of Jaipur Police, as saying.

Uttarakhand: Section 144 imposed in Nainital in the light of #BharatBandh

called tomorrow. District administration has put a complete ban on processions & 'dharna' tomorrow, says 'strict action will be taken against law breakers'. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

The Central government has issued an advisory to all states to beef up security and take necessary steps to prevent any untoward incident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said district magistrates and superintendents of police will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction. The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the deaths of about a dozen people.

The states have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property.

[Bharat Bandh: 'Dalits safest under BJP government', says Rajnath Singh]

While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, Tuesday's protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day