Bharat Bandh: Banking services to be hit on January 8

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: Bank services will be hit on January 8, 2020, after the Central Trade Unions have called for a strike or Bharat Bandh.

Several bank unions will kin the all India general strike which has been called to protest against the government's recent order relating to bank reforms. SBI in a note said that the strike would have minimal impact on its operations. The SBI said very few of its employees will be part of the strike.

As a result of this strike, normal banking services and ATMs are likely to be get affected. Services like net banking are unlikely to get affected.

It may be recalled that the All India Bank Officers' Confederation general secretary Soumya Datta had asked members to not demand or accept any keys or perform any clerical durries on the day of the strike.

Bank strike next week: ATMs likely to be affected

The employees are protesting against the banking reforms and bank mergers apart from demanding a salary hike. "Our legitimate demand for wage revision for bank employees and officers is being unduly delayed. Employees recruited after April 2010 are deprived of the defined pension benefit. Our genuine demands like 5 Day Banking, etc. are being ignored by the Government. Employees and officers are suffering from the heavy workload and adequate recruitment is not being made in banks," a strike notice read.