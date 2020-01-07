Bharat Bandh: Bank services to be hit; what will be open, what is closed

New Delhi, Jan 07: Normal life is likely to be crippled on Wednesday as trade unions have called a nationwide strike Bharat Bandh.

As many as 25 crore people are expected to take part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. Banking services, transport and industries likely to be affected.

Trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations have called on to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

Banking services to be hit

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal and cheque clearing are likely to be affected due to the strike. SBI in a note said that the strike would have minimal impact on its operations. The SBI said very few of its employees will be part of the strike.

In view of the strike, normal banking services and ATMs are likely to be get affected. Net banking services are unlikely to get affected.

Transportation to be hit

According to reports, commercial taxis, barring Ola and Uber, auto-rickshaw associations will participate in the bandh.

Emergency services will not be hit

The emergency services like availability of medicine, supply of milk, ambulance and hospital services will not be affected.

Are schools closed?

No school holidays have been announced due to Bharat Bandh as of now.

The JEE Mains, UPTET 2019 and ICAR NET exams are likely to be held as per the schedule. The ICAR NET 2019 will be conducted between January 8 and January 10 across the country. The examination scheduled on January 8 will be postponed only in case of "unforeseen circumstances", according to the official notification by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

There is no official notice regarding postponing UPTET 2019 and JEE Mains 2020 as of now. The exams are expected to be conducted as per the schedule.

If the examination on January 8 is not conducted in case of any untoward law and order situation, then it would be conducted on January 11. However, the examination venue, slot and timing of the examination would remain unchanged.