'Bharat' bandh 2020 evokes mixed response

Violence in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of West Bengal during the 24 hours strike called by the trade unions. A bus was vandalised in Cooch Behar, West Bengal this morning.

Protesters burnt tyres to block roads in various parts of the East Burdwan district, besides staging a sit-in on railway tracks, affecting train services in the sector.

NEWS AT 3 PM, 8th JANUARY, 2020

Poor response in Karnataka

The nationwide bandh evoked poor response in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

While traffic was normal in most parts of the state and schools and colleges functioned normally as no holiday was declared, malls and shopping complexes in most cities wore a deserted look.

Strike evokes little response in Uttarakhand

The nationwide strike evoked little response in Uttarakhand on Wednesday even as their affiliates staged a dharna at the inter-state bus terminal here. Slogan-shouting unionists sat on a dharna inside the ISBT premises as a token of support to the strike but movement of buses remained largely unaffected. Banking services in the state also remained unaffected as most banks functioned as usual.

No effect of strike in Goa; banking ops normal

Normal life remained unaffected so far in Goa. Various labour unions held a public meeting under the banner of the 'Goa Convention of Workers' at the Azad Maidan in Panaji. Most of the banks, including nationalised ones, are functioning normally, while only a few private industries recorded low attendance.

Banks, financial institutions affected by strike in Tripura

The strike called by trade unions evoked a mixed response in BJP-ruled Tripura where banks and offices of financial institutions remained shut in most places, even as train services and vehicles operated as usual.

Shops and markets remained open in most parts of the state and attendance in majority of government offices, including the civil secretariat, were near normal. Police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

Cong, left leaders taken into custody in AP

Leaders of the Congress, CPI and CPM were taken into custody as they staged a sit-in protest on the highway outside the RTC bus station in Vijayawada.

Employees stayed off duties in various public sector undertakings, mostly in Visakhapatnam. Most of the banks remained shut. Rallies were taken out by the Left parties and trade unions in major towns and cities of Andhra Pradesh.

Strike near total in Left-ruled Kerala

The day-long strike called by central trade unions was near total in Left-ruled Kerala on Wednesday, with vehicles, including state-owned KSRTC and private buses keeping off the roads.Very few private vehicles and autorickshaws were seen plying on roads.

Strike affects mining activities in Jharkhand

Mining activities in Jharkhand were affected due to the general strike, even as asserted that situation was normal in the sector. The strike, however, did not impact normal life in the state with public transport plying as usual and markets and other commercial establishments operating normally.

Mixed response in Rajasthan

The nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan during morning hours on Wednesday. Banking and roadways services were partially affected as members of trade unions joined the strike.