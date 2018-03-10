Bhaiyyaji Joshi re-elected as RSS general secretary

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (the highest decision making body) on Saturday re-elected Bhaiyyaji Joshi as the Sarkaryvaha (general secretary) for a fourth consecutive term. Joshi was re-elected for a period of three years with his term expiring in 2021.

The announcement was made at the annual three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet in Nagpur which was inaugurated on Friday by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Sangh's general secretary is its executive head who looks after the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

Ending speculations in media about the possible elevation of RSS's Sah-Sarkaryvaha (additional general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbale as the general secretary, RSS Sah-Prachar Pramukh made the announcement of Joshi's re-election.

"The election of seh karyavah was today held peacefully and Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected for another term," RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told reporters.

He was unanimously re-elected as the RSS general secretary for a third time in March 2015. Joshi was re-elected by 1,400 delegates from across the country at the all-India Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, at its meeting in Nagpur.

The RSS elects its only general secretary every three years at the all-important meeting of its delegates from its branches across the country.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.