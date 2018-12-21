Bhaiyaji Joshi meets Shah to discuss not only preparations for 2019 polls but Ram Temple too

New Delhi, Dec 21: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi has met with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader to discuss many issues not only in the wake of BJP's drubbing in five states but also preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Besides these two issues, there is a coordination committee meeting scheduled in the second week of January 2019 in Delhi so that also needed to be discussed.

Sources said that the preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is the prime agenda not only for the BJP but also for the RSS in view of the opposition political parties ganging up against the BJP and with directly attacking the RSS.

Sources said that Bhaiya ji Joshi has first met with Bharatiya Janata Party organising secretary Ram Lal along with party's joint general secretaries V Satish and Saudan Singh to discuss issues related with party's defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The issue will be discussed in detail in the coordination committee meeting.

After meeting with these leaders of the BJP, the RSS general secretary met with BJP national president Amit Shah and discussed many more issues concerning not only with the BJP but also the RSS in detail. Preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is one of the most important agenda for the BJP and the RSS at the moment and that was discussed by these two leaders.

Sources said that both these leaders also tried to understand that what went wrong in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party got drubbing at the hands of the Congress. Both the RSS and BJP leaders have also discussed that how the issue of Ram temple could be taken forward. The RSS and the BJP leaders are finding it difficult to face people on the issue.

Besides these issues, the issue of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj was also discussed. Kumbh is not only being organised in a big way which is not only religiously very important but will have its political impact as well.