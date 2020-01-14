  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 25 held; Internet suspended

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 14: Twenty five people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes that took place at Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, where situation was peaceful and under control, district authorities said on Tuesday.

    Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles without silencers late on Sunday night leading to arguments between members of two communities over the noise, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight. Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, was imposed in the town some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

    Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 25 held; Internet suspended

    "The situation is peaceful and totally under control... we are supervising the situation," a senior district official told PTI over phone on Tuesday. Police registered cases and during the course of investigation examined CCTV footages and arrested 25 people from both the communities.

    Apart from deployment of large number of police personnel drawn from adjoining districts, RAF personnel were also deployed since Monday night, the official said. Internet services remained suspended in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Asifabad to prevent social media rumours and instigation.

    .

    JNU violence: ABVP releases eight videos, accuses Left-leaning groups of attacking students

    The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting on fire over 20 vehicles including two- wheelers and a car, besides ransacking houses.

    Some of the rioters allegedly cut water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, district officials said adding some residents have also claimed that their houses were also looted by the mob.

    Meanwhile, Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA in Telangana, has threatened to go to Bhainsa as he alleges that one community has been targeted. The BJP has demanded a judicial probe into the violence.

    A total of 14 houses were damaged due to the fireand as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt while one three- wheeler and a carwere partially burnt.

    More ARRESTED News

    Read more about:

    arrested communal clashes internet suspended

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue