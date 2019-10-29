  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhai Dooj 2019: Significance, History, Tikka Time and how is it celebrated

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Bhai Dooj also known Bhau-Beej, Bhaiya Dooj and Bhai Phota, is a Hindu festival celebrated in India. After celebrating Narak Chaturdashi/ Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Govardhan Puja comes Bhai Dooj. The festival is celebrated with much fervour in parts of India and also in Nepal.

    Bhai Dooj 2019: Date

    Bhai Dooj 2019: Date

    This year Bhai Dooj 2019 will be celebrated on Tuesday, which is October 29, 2019. It is observed during the Diwali festival and is the second day of the Vikrami Samvat, which is the Hindu New Year and starts from the lunar month of Kartika. The first day of this New Year is observed as Govardhan Pūja.

    The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are very similar to Raksha Bandhan, on this day sisters pray for a long and prosperous life for their brothers, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

    When is Bhai Dooj 2019 celebrated?

    When is Bhai Dooj 2019 celebrated?

    Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali and is a part of the five-day-long festival of lights.

    Bhai Dooj Tikka Time

    Bhai Dooj Tikka Time

    The Shubh Muhurat

    The Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is October 29, 06.13 AM to 03:48 AM on October 30.

    The Puja Muhurat

    The Puja Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is from 01:11 pm (IST) and 3:25 pm (IST) with a duration of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

    Why is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

    Why is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

    There are multiple mythological stories attached to the celebration of Bhai Dooj. As per a legend, when Lord Krishna returned after killing a demon named Narakasura, his sister Subhadra welcomed him by applying tilak on his forehead and performing his arti. Krishna in return gave her his blessings. It is believed that Subhadra's gesture started the celebration of Bhai Dooj by several Hindus.

    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    More FESTIVAL News

    Read more about:

    festival

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue