Bhagwat knows China took our land, but scared to face it: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China, has unleashed huge opposition criticism.

Leading the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that Bhagwat knew the truth that the communist country had grabbed Indian land but was scared to face it.

"Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and government of Indian and the RSS have allowed it," the Congress leader tweeted, tagging along with a news clipping on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's Vijaya Dashami speech.

The Congress leader has been attacking the government on the China issue and demanding restoration of status quo ante on the LAC.

Bhagwat said India needs to be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, adding the world is aware of that country''s expansionist designs.

Bhagwat said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China.

Many countries are now standing up to China, he said.

Claiming that China was shocked at India''s response to its intrusion, Bhagwat said, "Our defence forces, government and people responded sharply to China''s efforts to encroach on our territories."

"We dont know how it will react. So the way forward is to be alert and prepared. We should be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and also relations with neighbouring countries," he said.

The government should forge an alliance against China with immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka and others, he said. "India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China," he added.

"China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic," he said, adding the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansionist designs.

"We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our detractors must know this by now," he said.