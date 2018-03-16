Bhagwant Mann quits as AAP's Punjab chief after Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Singh Majithia

Following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's apology for allegations against Bikram Singh Majithia's involvement in the drugs trade, Bhagwant Mann resigned as Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab President on Friday.

Bhagwant Mann tweeted, "I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ...but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an "Aam Aadmi " of Punjab."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tendered an apology for having levelled "unfounded" allegations related to involvement in drugs trade against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia following which the latter has decided to withdraw the court case against him.

The "meek surrender" drew flak from AAP Punjab unit leaders who termed Kejriwal's step a "letdown".

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, leader of opposition in Punjab said, "All of us in Punjab are saddened to learn how Kejriwal ji has went to apologise to Majithia when state govt's STF has submitted in High Court that there is strong clinching evidence against him. AAP MLAs with gather and take stock of the situation."

Soon after Kejriwal's apology, Khaira tweeted, "We're appalled n stunned by the apology of @ArvindKejriwal tendered today, we don't hesitate to admit that we haven't been consulted on this meek surrender by a leader of his stature."

I fail to understand the timing of Kejrewal’ apology when STF of PB has stated to the High Court today that there’s substantial evidence to proceed against Bikram Majitha on the issue of drugs-khaira @ZeeNews @News18India @thetribunechd — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 15, 2018

Bikram Singh Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Ashish Khetan in May 2015. Former Punjab minister Majithia claimed he was grateful that truth had won and Kejriwal had realized his mistake. Since the AAP leader had "tendered his apology", he did not want to pursue the defamation case filed against him, Majithia said.

(With agency inputs)

