Bhagwad Gita, PM Modi’s photo to be carried to space by new satellite

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Satish Dhawan Satellite or the SD Sat will carry a copy of the Bhagwad Gita, photograph of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and names of 25,000 individuals to space.

The satellite will be launched at the end of the month by the polar satellite launch vehicle. The nano satellite which is name after the founding fathers of India's space programme and developed by SpaceKidz, an organisation dedicated to promoting space science among students, will also carry scientific payloads.

Dr Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of SpaceKidz India said that there is a lot of excitement in the group right now. This will be our first satellite to be deployed in space. When we finalised the mission, we asked people to send in their names that will be sent to space. And, within a week we received 25,000 entries. Of these, 1,000 names were sent in by people from outside India. There is a school in Chennai that sent in the names of everyone. We decided to do this because it will spark interest of the people in the mission and space science.

"We have also added the name and photograph of the prime minister on the top panel with the words Atmanirbhar mission. This satellite has been completely developed and fabricated in India, including the electronics and circuitry," she said. She also said that they decided to send a copy of the Bhagwad Gita to space on the lines of the other space missions that have carried holy books such as the Bible.