  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Bhagwaan aisa padosi kisi ko na de’: Rajnath Singh's jibe at Imran government

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi: A day after Pakistan downgraded its bilateral ties with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that no country should get "such a neighbour". He reiterated former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark to state that no country has the privilege to change its neighbouring nation.

    ‘Bhagwaan aisa padosi kisi ko na de’: Rajnath Singhs jibe at Imran government
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Speaking at an event, Rajnath said "Sabse badi aashanka toh hume hamare padosi ke bare mein rehti hai. Samasya yeh hai, aap dost badal sakte hain magar padosi ka chunav aapke haath mein nahi hota hai. Aur jaisa padosi hamare bagal mein baitha hai, paramatma kare ki aisa padosi kisi ko na mile (We are always doubtful about our neighbour and its intentions. The problem is, one can change his friends but not neighbours. And the kind of neighbour we have, we pray to God that no one should get such a neighbour).''

    Scrapping Article 370 and the road ahead in J&K, in the words of a Kashmir Pandit

    Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India following the Indian government's move to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    On Tuesday, Parliament approved modification in Article 370 of the Constitution which provides subjects of the state with the special right on land, government jobs, scholarship among others.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh pakistan article 370 imran khan

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue