Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 7 powerful quotes from the revolutionary freedom fighter

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 28: Bhagat Singh, considered to be one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian Independence Movement, whose acts of dramatic violence against the Britishers is fondly remembered on his birth anniversary.

Bhagat Singh's revolutionary actions, primarily the firing at British police officer John Saunders and exploding bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly, led British authorities to hang him on March 23, 1931.

Often referred as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Singh was born on September 27, 1907, in a Sikh family in Punjab's KhatkarKalan village. His grandfather Arjan Singh, father Kishan Singh and uncle Ajit Singh, were all active in the freedom struggle.

Fearless and brave 23-year-old Singh, along with his two associates- Rajguru and Sukhdev, was hanged to death on March 23, 1931, at around 7.30 pm in Lahore Central jail.

It is Bhagat Singh's 112th birth anniversary on September 28, 2019, and we fondly remember him through his popular quotes.

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.

Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail.

Life is lived in your own spirit, you need others' help in funerals only.

Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.

If the deaf is to hear, the sound has to be very loud.

