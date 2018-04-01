Arijit Shashwat, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son on Sunday was sent to to 14-day judicial custody. He had surrendered to the police on Saturday late night in front of a temple in Patna, after evading arrest for over a week, in Bhagalpur incident.

Arijit surrendered at around 12:30 am outside the famous Mahavir temple near the Patna railway station.

He shouted slogans like "Jai Shri Raam", "Bharat Mata Ki jai" before surrendering.

Before being taken to Bhagalpur, the police took Shashwat to Gardiner Hospital for a routine medical examination. Some BJP supporters claimed he was suffering from kidney stones and back ache.

Speaking to media, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said,''False FIR has been registered against him by opposition parties. When his anticipatory bail got denied then he respected the court's decision & surrendered himself. We demand impartial investigation by agencies of center & state.''

Shashwat was named as an accused in an FIR in connection with the clashes between two communities in Nathnagar on the outskirts of Bhagalpur on March 17.

Shashwat had led a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, comprising workers of BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal that triggered a communal clash. The clashes occurred in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

Arijit's father, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, is the Union minister of state for health and family welfare.

OneIndia News

