Bhagalpur riots: Ashwini Choubey's son says, 'will move anticipatory bail plea'

Arijit Shashwat, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son on an arrest warrant issued against him in Bhagalpur incident on Monday said that he will move an anticipatory bail application against the arrest warrant issued against him.

Speaking to ANI, Arijit Shashwat said,''Why should I surrender? The Court issues warrant but the court also gives shelter. Once you go to the court, you will do only what it decides for you.''

''If the police come to arrest me I will do what they ask. I am moving an anticipatory bail application,'' Arijit Shashwat further said on arrest warrant issued against him in Bhagalpur incident.

An arrest warrant was issued against Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Choubey's son in connection with communal clashes during a procession in Bihar's Bhagalpur district last week.

Arijit has been named in the FIR for taking out a procession without prior permission from the administration in Bhagalpur on March 17.

The procession was taken out by the Bharatiya Nav Varsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of the Hindu new year. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

OneIndia News

