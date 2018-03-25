Bhagalpur communal clashes: Warrant issued against minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son

A Bhagalpur Court on Sunday issued warrants against Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat, who has been accused of triggering communal clashes in Bhagalpur. Warrants against eight others has also been issued, said reports.

An application filed by the Nathnagar police, seeking the arrest of the nine persons, was filed in the court yesterday (March 24), following which Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anjani Kumar Srivastava issued the warrants today.

"Warrants were also issued against Abhay Kumar Ghosh, Sonu, Pramod Verma Pammy, Dev Kumar Pandey, Sanjay Bhatt, Surendra Pathak, Amit Lal Sah and Pranav Sah alias Pranav Das," a PTI report quoted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Viresh Mishra as saying.

Shashwat was named as an accused in an FIR in connection with the clashes between two communities in Nathnagar on the outskirts of Bhagalpur on March 17.

['Administration is blind', says MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey on allegations of his son sparking clashes]

Shashwat had led a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, comprising workers of BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal that triggered a communal clash. The clashes occurred in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

Arijit's father, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, is the Union minister of state for health and family welfare.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

