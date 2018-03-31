Bhagalpur communal clashes: Arijit Shashwat's bail plea rejected

A Bhagalpur Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat, who has been accused of triggering communal clashes in the district. Additional District and Sessions Judge Kumud Ranjan turned down the bail plea filed by the 38-year-old Shashwat. The court pronounced a one-line order that Shashwat's plea is rejected, his lawyer Viresh Kumar Mishra.

The Court had on Sunday (March 25) issued warrants against Shashwat and eight others in connection with the case. An application filed by the Nathnagar police, seeking the arrest of the nine persons, was filed in the court on March 24, following which Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anjani Kumar Srivastava issued the warrants.

Shashwat had on March 26 said that he will move an anticipatory bail application against the arrest warrant issued against him.

Arijit has been named in the FIR for taking out a procession without prior permission from the administration in Bhagalpur on March 17.

The procession was taken out by the Bharatiya Nav Varsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of the Hindu new year. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

