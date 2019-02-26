Bezwada Wilson questions govt's commitment to sanitation workers' welfare

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 26: Bezwada Wilson Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and National Convener of Safai Karmachari Andolan has been posing questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since he washed feet of sanitation workers at Prayagraj.

Bezwada Wilson, National Convener of Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), questioned the commitment of the government towards the welfare of safai karmacharis.

He asked, "105 people killed in sewer and septic tanks in 2018 alone. He kept mum. Now washing feet. Justice not rituals, Mr. PM! #StopKillingUs #ModiKumbhVisit."

Watch: PM Modi washes feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh Mela

The activist has been rasing questions to PM Modi in his columns published in newspapers.

In an article published in The Telegraph, Bezwada Wilson wrote, "In his book, Karmayogi, PM Narendra Modi talks of manual scavenging as a "spiritual experience". I urge him to ask a manual scavenger if s/he feels even remotely spiritual while cleaning other people's excreta."

He furthe said, "Clean your mind not our feet, Mr. PM! Highest form of humiliation. 1.6 lac women still forced to clean shit, not a single word in five years. What a shame!"