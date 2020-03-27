  • search
    Beware: These websites are spreading fake information on coronavirus

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi has warned the general public to avoid certain websites, which are not just fake but malicious as well. Several websites relating to the coronavirus have surfaced and the police say that these are highly dangerous and malicious in nature.

    The message from the police does in the wake of cyber criminals using this crisis as an opportunity to exploit internet users.

    Here is a list of websites that users should avoid:

    www(dot)Coronavirus-map(dot)com

    www(dot)Vaccine-coronavirus(dot)com

    www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)cc

    www(dot)Bestcoronavirusprotect(dot)tk

    www(dot)coronavirusupdate(dot)tk

    www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)zone

    www(dot)Bgvfr.coronavirusaware(dot)xyz

    www(dot)Coronavirusaware(dot)xyz

    www(dot)Corona-virus(dot)healthcare

    www(dot)Survivecoronavirus(dot)org

    www(dot)Blogcoronacl.canalcero(dot)digital

    www(dot)Coronavirusstatus(dot)

    www(dot)Coronavirus-realtime(dot)com

    www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)app

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 15:32 [IST]
