Beware: These websites are spreading fake information on coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi has warned the general public to avoid certain websites, which are not just fake but malicious as well. Several websites relating to the coronavirus have surfaced and the police say that these are highly dangerous and malicious in nature.

The message from the police does in the wake of cyber criminals using this crisis as an opportunity to exploit internet users.

Here is a list of websites that users should avoid:

www(dot)Coronavirus-map(dot)com

www(dot)Vaccine-coronavirus(dot)com

www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)cc

www(dot)Bestcoronavirusprotect(dot)tk

www(dot)coronavirusupdate(dot)tk

www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)zone

www(dot)Bgvfr.coronavirusaware(dot)xyz

www(dot)Coronavirusaware(dot)xyz

www(dot)Corona-virus(dot)healthcare

www(dot)Survivecoronavirus(dot)org

www(dot)Blogcoronacl.canalcero(dot)digital

www(dot)Coronavirusstatus(dot)

www(dot)Coronavirus-realtime(dot)com

www(dot)Coronavirus(dot)app