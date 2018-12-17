Beware of Tej Pratap's "Sudarshan Chakra" during 2019 polls "Kurukshetra"

Patna, Dec 15: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has likened 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the battle of Kurukshetra and vowed to unleash "Sudarshan Chakra" on the political opponents.

In the epic Mahabharata, the battle between Pandavas and Kauravas was fought at Kurukshetra. Lord Krishna was warrior prince Arjuna's charioteer. Tej Pratap said he saw Tejashwi as "Arjuna" and vowed to play the role of Lord Krishna who was the warrior prince's charioteer in the Mahabharata.

Speculations were rife that all was not well between Tej Pratap and his brother Tejashwi Yadav. In absence of father Lalu Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment, Tejashwi runs the RJD and is the leader of Opposition. Several reports have said that Tej Pratap Yadav has been unhappy over being overshadowed by his younger brother, who is considered a favourite of their father and has emerged as the RJD's de facto leader in the absence of Lalu Prasad.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday made a sudden appearance at the party's state headquarters in Patna and held a long discussion with youth and student wing workers and declared he was back to active politics.

After holding over two-hour discussions with the party workers, the former Bihar minister addressed a press conference where he showered praise on Rahul Gandhi for leading the Congress to victory in the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He asserted that he considered the BJP-RSS combine as the principal opponent in Bihar.

"I have returned to Bihar after receiving the blessings of Lord Krishna during my pilgrimage. The state will emerge as Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha polls and our detractors will be slayed with the Sudarshan Chakra of popular vote," he said.

There have also been reports that Tej Pratap enjoys the support of their eldest sister Misa Bharti, the only daughter of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to have entered politics and is said to be uncomfortable with the leadership of the more suave and savvy younger brother. Tej Pratap, however, evaded queries ion it.

