    Beware of this fake ID which asks you to contribute towards PM Cares Fund

    New Delhi, Mar 30: In the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on the people to donate towards fighting the spread of the coronavirus, seamsters have already started circulating a fake UPI ID.

    Fraudsters have been circulating a UPI ID of the PM Cares Fund. The id that is under circulation is pmcare@upi. This is however fake and people should not contribute funds through this id.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

      The correct UPI ID of PM Cares Fund is pmcares@sbi. The fake ID which is under circulation shows that the account belongs to one Bhubaneshwar Kumar. The law enforcement agencies are already tracking down this person, who has decided to make a fast buck at the time of this crisis. Please do not contribute to some random ID. If you want to make a contribution towards the PM Cares Fund then the correct ID is pmcares@sbi.

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
