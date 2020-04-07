Beware of these fake ids in the name of PM Cares Fund

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: There are several ids being shared to make a contribution towards the PM Cares Fund that was set up to fight COVID-19.

The cyberbad police has now issued an advisory busting the fake ids that are in circulation. As the cyber fraudsters know that many of the individuals and organisations donate funds into the bank account of PM Cares and UPI ID, the fraudsters are creating several fictitious accounts and UPI IDs so as to mislead the citizens and see that the donations are remitted into their accounts by fraudulent means, the cyberbad police said.

Beware of these fake ids:

pmcares@pnb

pmcares@hdfcbank

pmcare@yesbank

pmcare@ybl

pmcare@upi

pmcare@sbi

pmcares@icici

The right way to donate:

Name of the account: PM Cares

Account Number: 2121PM2020

IFSC Code: SBIN000691

State Bank of India

New Delhi Main Branch

UPI: pmcares@sbi

For more details, people could also visit pmindia.gov.in