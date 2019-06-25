Beware! Indian Army cautions soldiers against suspected girl spy on Instagram

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 25: The Indian Army has issued an advisory to its personnel against an Instagram profile 'Oyesomya' believed to be targeting officers and Special Forces' troops, news agency ANI reported.

However, the social media handle has now been deleted.

The said Instagram profile is no longer available. Last year, it was reported that a Pakistani spy who went by the name 'Sejal', 'Neha' and 'Pooja' honeytrapped a youth named Nishant Agarwal from Nagpur's Brahmos Unit for allegedly selling defence secrets about India's missile systems to his Pakistani ISI handlers.

The army intelligence wing is tasked with the counterintelligence in the army, which also includes detecting enemy spies in military areas.

[Al-Qaeda offshoot in Valley continues to suffer heavy losses]

Five cases of honey-trapping were reported between 2015 and 2017, the government had informed Rajya Sabha in February. Four of these cases were reported by the Army, and one by the Air Force. The Navy did not report any such cases.

Last year, in March 2017, Aftab Ali was arrested for running an espionage racket in Uttar Pradesh.