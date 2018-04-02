Beware! Fake dates of CBSE class 10 maths retest doing rounds on social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education denied on Monday any plans to re-conduct the Class 10 mathematics examination after a fake circular that went viral on social media said the test was rescheduled for April 30.

Several students and parents were left confused after the circular that was purportedly signed by 'CBSE Public Relations Officer'-announced a re-test of the mathematics paper to be held on April 30.

The board, in a statement asked all students, parents and teachers to ignore this fake letter.

"It has come to the notice of the Board that certain miscreants active on social media and other communications are trying to mislead students, parents and teachers by circulating a fake letter in the name and style of Controller Examinations CBSE," the board said in a release later.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Monday asked the CBSE about its plans, if any, to reconduct the class 10 Mathematics test, question papers for which had been leaked recently.

The CBSE said no decision has been taken regarding class 10 Maths re-examination as it was ascertaining if the leak was pan-India or confined to Delhi and Haryana alone.

The court subsequently asked the CBSE to take a decision on the issue and inform it by April 16, saying that even class 10 is crucial for the students as they decide on the basis of their results what streams of studies to take up for classes 11 and 12.

The CBSE has already decided to re-conduct the Class 12 Economics examination on April 25 while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

OneIndia News

