Beware! After Pune, now Noida installs tyre killers to check wrong side driving

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Noida, Jan 9: In a bid to cut down on wrong side driving and U-turn violations, the Noida Authority Monday installed 'tyre killers' at the Sector 77 - North Eye Junction.

Tyre killers are metal stripes installed on roads with sharp spikes on one side. For those driving on the correct side, the spikes would retract and would be nothing more than a small bump, like a speed breaker, on the road. However, for those driving on the wrong side, the spikes can puncture tyres.

The decision to install the same in Noida, though, was taken after many deliberations. Officials said the design is different this time, they will be safe for vehicles.

The Noida Authority had identified five locations across the city to install tyre-killers to prevent driving on the wrong side. A trial run has been planned on Friday at Sectors 76-74 crossing where tyre killers will be installed.

However, Tyre killers were found to be uprooted and damaged state on Tuesday, a day after the Noida Authority installed them between Sectors 74 and 77.

Pune was the first city in the country to install such a device in India, but these were removed within a month. The tools became controversial after accidents took place due to vehicles losing balance from getting a flat tyre.