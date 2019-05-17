  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Better to elect Amitabh Bachchan as PM: Priyanka Gandhi jabs Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: In a blistering attack on Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said it would have been better if actor Amitabh Bachchan was elected as the Prime Minister.

    During a roadshow in Mirazpur, Gandhi said that the world's biggest actor is the Prime Minister of the country and the country might as well could make Amitabh Bachchan the PM instead.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    In an apparent jibe at Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi added, "But anyway, both wouldn't have done anything for you."

    Priyanka Gandhi made the remark during a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on the last day of campaigning for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Priyanka terms attack on Rae Bareli MLA as 'attack on democracy'.

    At one point of time, Amitabh Bachchan was a close friend of former Prime Minister and Priyanka Gandhi's father, Rajiv Gandhi.

    The last phase of the seventh phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 19 with results expected to be declared on Mat 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi narendra modi amitabh bachchan prime minister

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue