Better to elect Amitabh Bachchan as PM: Priyanka Gandhi jabs Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: In a blistering attack on Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said it would have been better if actor Amitabh Bachchan was elected as the Prime Minister.

During a roadshow in Mirazpur, Gandhi said that the world's biggest actor is the Prime Minister of the country and the country might as well could make Amitabh Bachchan the PM instead.

In an apparent jibe at Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Gandhi added, "But anyway, both wouldn't have done anything for you."

Priyanka Gandhi made the remark during a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on the last day of campaigning for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka terms attack on Rae Bareli MLA as 'attack on democracy'.

At one point of time, Amitabh Bachchan was a close friend of former Prime Minister and Priyanka Gandhi's father, Rajiv Gandhi.

The last phase of the seventh phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 19 with results expected to be declared on Mat 23.