Better healthcare, jobs, roads is what the Mizoram voter wants

New Delhi, Apr 03: The voters of Mizoram have rated the performance of the government in terms of employment opportunities as poor.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the voters also want better healthcare and roads.

Highlights:

The Mizoram Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (67.69%), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (53.04%) and Better Roads (44.04%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Mizoram.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.06 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.98) and Better Roads (1.99) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Mizoram, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (69%), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (55%), and Agriculture Loan Availability (47%).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.07 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (2.05), and Agriculture Loan Availability (1.96) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Roads (2.04) and Agriculture Subsidy for seeds and fertilisers (2.09) in rural Mizoram.

For the urban voters in Mizoram, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (67%), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (52%), and Better Roads (43%).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.05 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.94), and Better Roads (1.97) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Public Transport (2.1) and on Empowerment of Women and Security (2.12) in urban Mizoram.