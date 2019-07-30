  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Betel leaves, tobacco to be banned inside Puri Jagannath temple

    By PTI
    |

    Puri, July 30: Betel leaves and tobacco will be banned inside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri from Thursday and violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 500, a senior temple official said.

    The decision was taken during a Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) meeting on Monday to ensure cleanliness at the 12th century shrine, he said.

    Betel leaves, tobacco to be banned inside Puri Jagannath temple
    File photo

    "Any devotee or temple staffer found chewing tobacco or betel leaves will be barred from entering the premises and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on them," P K Mohapatra, Chief Administrator of the SJTA, said.

    The SJTA will set up boards around the temple to create awareness among the public about the new rule, he said.

    Another official said that guards posted at the temple gates will frisk the devotees and temple staffers to prevent them from carrying the banned items inside the premises. Lapses and irregularities observed during the Rath Yatra festival along with repair work of the temple were also discussed in the meeting, the official said.

    More TOBACCO News

    Read more about:

    tobacco puri rath yatra

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue