Best snowfall places in India to visit in December 2020

New Delhi, Dec 07: Tourism industry is one of the worst-hit industries ever since COVID-19 hit the world but with restrictions easing and popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonmarg witnessing snowfall the tourist inflow has increased. So, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow Covid-19 protocols.

Snowfall in Kashmir turns the valley into a city covered with a white sheet. Weather office has forecast moderate snowfall in J&K and Ladakh between December 7 and 8 with heavy snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

And if you are looking for snow places in India, then listed below are some of the best:

Manali in Himachal

Mussoorie in Uttarkhand

Shimla in Himachal

Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir

Auli in Uttarakhand

Dhanaulti in Uttarakhand

Narkanda in Himachal

Darjeeling in West Bengal

Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Munsiyari in Uttarakhand