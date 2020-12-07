For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Best snowfall places in India to visit in December 2020
India
New Delhi, Dec 07: Tourism industry is one of the worst-hit industries ever since COVID-19 hit the world but with restrictions easing and popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonmarg witnessing snowfall the tourist inflow has increased. So, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and follow Covid-19 protocols.
Snowfall in Kashmir turns the valley into a city covered with a white sheet. Weather office has forecast moderate snowfall in J&K and Ladakh between December 7 and 8 with heavy snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.
And if you are looking for snow places in India, then listed below are some of the best:
- Manali in Himachal
- Mussoorie in Uttarkhand
- Shimla in Himachal
- Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir
Auli in Uttarakhand