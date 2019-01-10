  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 10:  Central Rail CPRO has decided to run extra sub-service in view of BEST buses strike Mumbai Division. Over 32,000 BEST employees are on an indefinite strike since  Tuesday over various demands, including higher salaries.

    A view of Dharavi depot after over 33,000 employees of Mumbais civic transport undertaking BEST went on an indefinite strike since midnight over their demands, including higher wages, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan 8, 2019. (PTI Photo
    Main line-
    Thane dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.40hrs
    CSMT dep 14.49hrs and Kalyan arrival 16.15hrs

    Harbour line-
    Vashi dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.32hrs
    CSMT dep 14.45hrs and Panvel arrival 16.05

    Also read: BEST joins bandh, long queues at Mumbai bus stops

    Lakhs of commuters in Mumbai continued to face hardships on Wednesday as an indefinite strike called by the BEST, the city's civic transport undertaking, entered its second day.

    Despite the Shiv Sena-affiliated union withdrawing from the protest, only five buses of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were plying on roads this morning, a BEST official said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 9:04 [IST]
