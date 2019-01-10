BEST buses strike: Extra sub-service for people's convenience in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 10: Central Rail CPRO has decided to run extra sub-service in view of BEST buses strike Mumbai Division. Over 32,000 BEST employees are on an indefinite strike since Tuesday over various demands, including higher salaries.

Main line-

Thane dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.40hrs

CSMT dep 14.49hrs and Kalyan arrival 16.15hrs

Harbour line-

Vashi dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.32hrs

CSMT dep 14.45hrs and Panvel arrival 16.05

Lakhs of commuters in Mumbai continued to face hardships on Wednesday as an indefinite strike called by the BEST, the city's civic transport undertaking, entered its second day.

Despite the Shiv Sena-affiliated union withdrawing from the protest, only five buses of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were plying on roads this morning, a BEST official said.

(With PTI inputs)