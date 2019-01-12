BEST bus strike enters fifth day, Chief Secretary to meet union leaders today

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Jan 12: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) bus employees strike over demands of implementation of the merger of the BEST budget with the principal budget of the BMC, employee service residences etc entered the fifth day on Saturday.

On Friday, the chief secretary held talks with secretaries of the transport and urban development departments and the general manager of BEST following a direction from the Bombay High Court.

Also read: Amit Shah says, BJP will better its performance in UP by winning 74-74 Lok Sabha seats in 2019

Since Tuesday, some 32,000 BEST employees have been on an indefinite strike over various demands, including the merger of BEST budget with that of the BMC, and hike in salaries.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary DK Jain has scheduled a meeting with union leaders on Saturday to hold talks to end the ongoing BEST employees' strike.