Besides Kudankulam, ISRO too was alerted of cyber security breach

New Delhi, Nov 06: A week after the IT system was reported at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, it has come to light that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), too, was alerted of a possible breach by suspected malware.

A US-based cybersecurity company had, on September 3, made the National Cyber Coordination Centre, set up under a classified project "to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cybersecurity threats and enable timely information sharing," aware of a "threat actor" breaching master "domain controllers" at the Kudankulam plant and at ISRO with a malware, Indian Express reports quoting sources.

The organisation said that it had been informed of the breach by CERT on September 4.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) recently admitted of a malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant. NPCIL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, however, added that the plant systems were not affected.

The KKNPP is an Indo-Russian joint venture and Units I and II of 1000 MWe capacity each and they have commenced commercial operations while Units III and IV are under construction.