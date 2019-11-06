  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Besides Kudankulam, ISRO too was alerted of cyber security breach

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: A week after the IT system was reported at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, it has come to light that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), too, was alerted of a possible breach by suspected malware.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A US-based cybersecurity company had, on September 3, made the National Cyber Coordination Centre, set up under a classified project "to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cybersecurity threats and enable timely information sharing," aware of a "threat actor" breaching master "domain controllers" at the Kudankulam plant and at ISRO with a malware, Indian Express reports quoting sources.

    The organisation said that it had been informed of the breach by CERT on September 4.

    Nuclear power corporation admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant

    The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) recently admitted of a malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant. NPCIL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, however, added that the plant systems were not affected.

    The KKNPP is an Indo-Russian joint venture and Units I and II of 1000 MWe capacity each and they have commenced commercial operations while Units III and IV are under construction.

    More ISRO News

    Read more about:

    isro

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue