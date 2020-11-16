YouTube
    Benglauru: Fire breaks out in Hangover pub at HSR Layout, no casualties

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 16: A fire broke out in a pub at HSR Layout in Bengaluru, earlier today. The fire was later doused off. No casualties reported as the staff was able to get out of the scene uninjured.

    The massive fire seems to have been caused due to a short circuit in the pub, but the police are still investigating the reason behind the fire.

    The pub is usually packed during the evenings, which averted a major catastrophe.

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 20:46 [IST]
